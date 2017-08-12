Ariel Winter and her boyfriend Levi Meaden celebrated their nine month anniversary with a sweet tribute to one another on social media.
The 'Modern Family' star posted a message for her beau as they marked three quarters of a year together.
She shared on her Instagram page: ''9 months starting off on a night shoot with Stanley :) (sic)''
Whilst Levi wrote on his own account: ''Happy 9 month anniversary to this beautiful woman!!! Every day is an adventure and I couldn't be happier.''
The couple recently got matching tattoos, with Ariel's being of a block of cheese and Levi's of a jar of peanut butter.
They uploaded a picture to social media and the caption of the snap read: ''Peanut butter and cheese with my love.''
It comes after Ariel, 19, hit out at criticism over the 10-year age gap between herself and Levi, as she says she is ''super happy'' in her relationship.
She said: ''I'm happy, and whatever people want to say they can say. I don't understand why someone would even comment on our situation at all, I don't think it's that big of a deal ... But I'm super happy in the arrangement that we have; we love living together and we share all the duties and it's great.
''I have to say he is the most incredible person I've ever met and that I'm so lucky to be with him. He's always complimenting me and making me feel special and beautiful. We went grocery shopping today, and I was in, like, a weird T-shirt that I kind of hate and my semi-pyjama pants, and he still took the time to tell me that I look pretty.''
