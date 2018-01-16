Ariane Labed has been named the face of the upcoming Chloé fragrance.

The 33-year-old actress - who was born and raised in Greece - has been chosen by the luxurious brand to front its new campaign and Ariane has admitted to being inspired by her on-camera persona.

Of the new campaign, she said: ''The woman depicted in this new campaign is free-spirited, strong and adventurous.

''She takes on the world, its beauty and is curious about everything it has to offer. In that sense she is very inspiring to me.''

Geoffroy de la Bourdonnaye, the chief executive officer of Chloé, has hailed the talented actress - who has starred in movies such as 'Assassin's Creed' and 'The Lobster' - and believes her multicultural background makes her the perfect candidate for the role.

He explained: ''Ariane combines different cultures and displays multiple talents. She loves to cross new frontiers and encounter the world.''

Meanwhile, Ariane previously admitted she loves the challenge of working in different countries and different languages as an actress.

She shared: ''For me it's great as an actress to do many different things.

''I'm French but I studied to do cinema in Greece, now I'm doing films in France but I live in the UK, I did a film called 'Assassin's Creed', it's an adaptation of the video game.''

Despite this, she explained that the challenge for her as an actress is always broadly the same.

Ariane said: ''In the end, it's always the same.

''You have to be in front of the camera and kind of be naked and lost and excited about it, how big or small the crew is, whatever the scale of the film is, it's the same job we do and I love it.''