Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' is ''so her'', according to songwriter Victoria Monet.

The 25-year-old hitmaker has revealed that the chart-topping single 'Thank U, Next' - which she co-wrote with the pop singer and Tayla Parx - is based on Ariana's own lingo.

Victoria told Highsnobiety: ''I feel like the song wouldn't have happened if we weren't friends.

''Tayla [Parx] and I were singing like melodies. Since I'm her friend I know that she always says, Thank you, next.' She says 'thank you, next' all the time. I started singing, 'Thank you, next.'

''We were trying to make harmonies to the next part and she's like, 'B***h, are you saying thank u, next?'

''So we started writing the concept based on that title. It's so her. I wouldn't have come up with that if I were in the room with someone else.''

'Thank U, Next' is the lead single from Ariana Grande's newly released fifth studio album of the same name.

The track broke a string of records, including the record for the most plays in a single day by a female artist on Spotify.

'Thank U, Next' has, in fact, reached number one in a host of countries around the world, including the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Malaysia, New Zealand, Portugal, Singapore and South Korea.

Victoria conceded that the huge success of 'Thank U, Next' hasn't yet sunk in because to her, Ariana is simply her friend who she chills out with.

She said: ''I'm not sure that I'm comprehending it quite yet.

''Honestly sometimes I forget because Ariana is my friend until she goes out in the world and starts releasing the music that we've done.

''We're chilling at the house, in oneseises, watching silly movies, being regular people.''