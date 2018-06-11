Ariana Grande will release 'The Light Is Coming', her collaboration with Nicki Minaj, this month.

The 25-year-old singer has told fans to expect the highly anticipated single in less than two weeks.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday (10.06.18), she simply tweeted: ''Ten days til the light is comin & my album preorder [sic]''

The 'No Tears Left To Cry' star sent fans wild last week when she uploaded a short clip on her Instagram account of her lip-syncing the 35-year-old rapper's verse on her new song 'The Light is Coming', but it looks like there may be more duets between the pair on Ariana's forthcoming album 'Sweetener'.

One fan took to her Twitter this week to inform everyone that the pair's music video for 'The Light is Coming' was being ''shot right now.''

She wrote: ''tlic mv is being shot rn as we speak, we truly aren't ready for the looks nicki and ariana will serve [sic]''

To which the 24-year-old singer replied: ''Nah we already shot dat one [sic]''

The fan account responded: ''Dat one'' IS THERE MORE?! [sic]''

Nicki then set tongues wagging when she replied with a coy smirk emoji.