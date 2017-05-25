Ariana Grande's manager has vowed to live each day ''full'' following a terrorist attack at her concert earlier this week.

Scooter Braun - who also manages Justin Bieber - insists people shouldn't live their lives in fear and offered his support to the families and friends of the 22 people who were killed when a bomb was detonated at the 'Problem' singer's gig in Manchester, North West England, on Monday (22.05.17), as well as those affected by other atrocities around the world.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Tonight I got home and took my parents out to dinner. Korean bbq. We drank and ate and laughed with the tables next to us.

''I experienced joy for the first time in days. And I remembered...we r free. We are all different but we r free to enjoy each other's company.

''I will honor those that r lost by living each day full. Full of fun, full of laughter, full of joy. I welcome the differences of my neighbor. The wish of terrorism is to take away that feeling of freedom and joy. No. That is my answer. No. We cant allow it. Fear cannot rule the day. More people die each year from car crashes then terrorism. Yet I will get in my car. I will choose to live then to be afraid. So...

''Manchester I stand with you. Jakarta I stand with u..children of Syria I stand with you. We will honor you by not giving in to the darkness.

''And I will honor all of u by laughing loving and living. Living full for every wonderful innocent child whose life was taken to soon. (sic)''

Ariana, 23, has shelved her European concert dates in the wake of the tragedy, and some fans have urged Scooter to also pull the plug on Justin's upcoming UK show, but he insists they will still go ahead.

He replied: ''not going to happen. We will never let evil stop us from living our life wih joy.(sic)''