The One Love Manchester benefit concert has raised more than £10 million for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund so far.

Ariana Grande organised the music extravaganza which took place on Sunday (04.06.17) at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground in the English city to raise funds for those affected by the terrorist atrocity which killed 22 people and left more than 50 injured after the star's concert at Manchester Arena on May 22.

And at the time of writing, the whopping sum has already been raised through ticket sales, merchandise, and other donations, with over £2 million alone coming from text message donations from within the UK during the three hours that the concert was aired for.

The 23-year-old singer took to the stage with the likes of Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams, Take That, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Niall Horan, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, and Little Mix during the evening, with fans also being treated to a surprise appearance from Oasis superstar and Manchester native Liam Gallagher.

The event was attended by 50,000 people on Sunday, including many of those who were at the 'Break Free' singer's concert when the attack took place.

Meanwhile, Ariana has also re-released her hit single 'One Last Time' on iTunes in order to help raise further funds for the charity, which was set up by the British Red Cross.

A message posted alongside the new single reads: ''Some of the world's biggest pop stars - including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Robbie Williams and Black Eyed Peas - join forces for Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert to support those affected by the tragic events of May 22.

''Stand united with Manchester: download Ariana's 'One Last Time' and watch the concert live on Sunday on Apple Music. All proceeds from each sale of the track featured on the page will be donated to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund in coordination with the British Red Cross.''