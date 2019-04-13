NSYNC are set to join Ariana Grande on stage at Coachella on Sunday (14.04.19).

Although Justin Timberlake will not be involved, TMZ reports that Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez will all join Ariana during her headlining set at the music festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Ariana is a huge fan of the boyband and even sampled NSYNC's 'It Makes Me Ill' on her track 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored'.

Meanwhile, Ariana recently reshuffled and cancelled some of her 'Sweetener Tour' dates to make room for Coachella.

The 'thank u, next' hitmaker will headline both weekends of the famed music festival and has been forced to make a few changes to her run of dates in the US, which affects her shows in Chicago, Indianapolis, Columbus, Milwaukee, St. Louis, St. Paul, Denver and Salt Lake City, meaning the tour now runs well into July.

The 25-year-old pop superstar has cancelled her planned performances in Omaha and Raleigh, with all ticket holders able to receive a full refund from their point of purchase.

A concert at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena has also been added for May 11, to make up for a previously cancelled show in Sin City.

The 'Dangerous Woman' signer has also been lined up to headline Lollapalooza Festival in August.

Source previously told Variety that Ariana was already in discussions for the booking long before she held discussions for the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival.

Lollapalooza takes place in Chicago's Grant Park August 1 and August 4.