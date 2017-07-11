A man has been arrested on suspicion of threatening to attack an Ariana Grande concert.

Police in Costa Rica detained a 22-year-old Colombian man in the early hours of Sunday morning (09.07.17) after alleged threats appeared online written in Arabic, but the show in Alajuela went ahead as planned.

Security at the 24-year-old star's concerts has been increased up in recent months after suicide bomber Salman Abedi blew himself up in a horrific terror attack at her gig in Manchester, north west England, on May 22.

The Manchester Arena blast killed 22 people, including seven children, the youngest, Saffie Roussos, was just eight years old.

Ariana hasn't mentioned the latest threat on social media but did post an image of the concert on her Instagram account.

She captioned the image: ''I love you, Costa Rica''

Before the gig she posted a selfie and wrote: ''Costa Rica tonight! Missed you. I love you. Grateful.''

Costa Rica investigator Walter Espinoza identified the suspect by the last names Caicedo Lopez, and admitted officials did not want to take any chances even if the threat had been made as a ''joke''.

He told Costa Rica Star: ''[We had] to verify whether or not there is a real threat, because this is a very sensitive situation and it could lead to a tragedy.''

Ariana's next show on her 'Dangerous Woman Tour' will take place in Mexico City on Wednesday (12.07.17).

The brunette beauty paid tribute to Saffie last week on what would have been her ninth birthday.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Saffie, we're (thinking) of you baby.''

Saffie's family also paid tribute to her on her birthday.

Her father said: ''You couldn't be out with Saffie without having fun, but her dream was to be famous. It was her everything and we bought her the tickets for Christmas.

''She was just counting the days, the seconds and it was just Ariana Grande until nine, 10 o'clock at night. And she would sing and dance every single song. We've lost everything. We have, we've lost everything, because life will just never be the same.''