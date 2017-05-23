Celebrities have paid tribute to the victims of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday evening.

At least 19 people have been confirmed dead after the tragic events, which took place in the foyer at the Manchester Arena, north west England, at the end of the concert, and another 50 people have been injured.

Katy Perry shared with her 98 million Twitter followers: ''Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show (sic)'' whilst Demi Lovato wrote: ''Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators ... My prayers are with you Manchester (sic)''

One Direction star Harry Styles wrote on his own Twitter account: ''I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight. Sending love to everyone involved. H (sic)'' whilst his bandmate Niall Horan shared: ''Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team xx (sic)''

Bruno Mars has ''no words'' after what happened, writing: ''No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel. (sic)'' and Taylor Swift offered her ''thoughts and prayers'' to all affected.

She shared: ''My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love.''

Actor Chris Evans wrote: ''What happened in Manchester is beyond comprehension. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this senseless tragedy,'' whilst model Kendall Jenner added: ''what happened in Manchester tonight is absolutely horrible. sending my love and prayers to those affected (sic)''

'Green Light' hitmaker Lorde felt ''sick'' after hearing about the tragic events that unfolded.

She wrote to her Twitter followers: ''every musician feels sick & responsible tonight - shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari (sic)''

British Prime Minister Theresa May has released a statement, paying tribute to the victims of ''what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack''.