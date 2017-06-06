Justin Bieber has donated a hockey stick to raise further funds for the victims of the Manchester terrorist attack.

The 23-year-old singer - who was one of the performers at the One Love Manchester concert in the city on Sunday (04.06.17) - is a keen ice hockey player, so met up with some of the Manchester Storm players on Monday (05.06.17) morning for a game with players and ice rink regulars at the Silver Blades Arena.

Many of the players were back at their US and Canadian homes as it is off season but Paul Swindlehurst arranged for some of his teammates to be there to play with the 'Sorry' hitmaker, who has trained with the side on two previous occasions while in the UK, and in return, Justin donated his hockey stick to be auctioned at a charity game at a later date.

Manchester Storm took to social media to share a picture of them with the 'Sorry' hitmaker, who adorned the all black kit.

The post read: ''Not once, not twice,but THREE times! Welcome back to the @Mcr_Storm again, @justinbieber. (sic).''

They also said: ''On this occasion, with the vast majority of the Manchester Storm squad back in the US and Canada, it was left to the few remaining players that are still here in Manchester, plus a few rec players to take to the ice with the man himself, Mr Bieber!

''What an experience yet again for the few remaining Storm players, but also the rec players and kids in attendance. We think it's fair to say Mr Bieber feels right at home here at the Storm Shelter!''

Last year, one of the singer's jerseys raised a few thousand pounds at auction, so the club are hopeful the sports equipment will also generate a lot of money for the families of those hurt or killed in a bomb blast at an Ariana Grande concert last month.

Paul told TMZ Justin was a confident and skilled player as he scored a number of goals during the match and in an intense shootout.

More than £10 million has been raised for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund so far, with £2 million raised within three hours of the music extravaganza, which was organised to raise money for the victims of the Manchester terror attack last month that left 22 dead and over 50 injured after Ariana Grande's concert.

Meanwhile, Ariana has also re-released her hit single 'One Last Time' on iTunes in order to help raise further funds for the charity, which was set up by the British Red Cross.