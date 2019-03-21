J. Balvin will be the first Latin music artist to headline Lollapalooza.

The 'No Es Justo' singer will make history when he tops the bill at the famous festival in Chicago, which takes place from August 1-4.

The event typically has two headline artists performing simultaneously on each night of the festival, on the two main stages situated at either end of Grant Park, and joining Balvin in closing out each night of Lollapalooza will be Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes, Tame Impala, Flume, and The Chainsmokers.

The 'Mi Gente' hitmaker wrote on Instagram: ''SIEMPRE ELEVANDO NUNCA INELEVANDO @lollapalooza. LATINO GANG Chicago, we're coming to see you this summer at #Lolla! Head to @Lollapalooza's profile and grab your tickets today. (sic)''

Also performing at this year's festival will be the likes of Kacey Musgraves, Lil Wayne, Janelle Monae, Meek Mill, Shaquille O'Neal - in his DJ guise Diesel - Hozier, Tenacious D, Death Cab for Cutie, and Bring Me the Horizon.

Event organisers will announce which artists will perform on which days closer to the time.

Meanwhile, Balvin - who has worked with the likes of Beyonce, Cardi B, and Justin Bieber in the past - previously admitted he's only interested in teaming up with artists he ''loves and respects''.

He said: ''I just work with people that I love and respect, that inspire me to be a better person, a better artist. I think it was a really beautiful cultural move. People see me with the queen, like, if she's working with him it's because he's for real. She's not the type of girl that works with everybody. All the other collaborations are helping me a lot to keep spreading the vibe that I want.''