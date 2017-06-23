Glastonbury festival opened with a minute's silence for those who lost their lives in the recent atrocities in Manchester and London.

The annual music extravaganza kicked off it's three-day run on Friday (23.06.17) and at 10:40 - just before first act Hacienda Classical took to the stage - a special moment of silence was at the festival's Pyramid Stage held to honour those involved in the two terrorist attacks and one devastating fire which took place recently.

On May 22, fans leaving an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena were targeted by a suicide bomber who exploded a nail bomb in the foyer of the venue, killing 22 people and injuring many others.

A few weeks later, a further seven people died and over 40 were injured when terrorists drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before jumping out and attacking revellers in nearby bars and restaurants with knives.

Meanwhile, London was hit by another atrocity last week after Grenfell Tower, a 24-storey block of flats, was devastated by an inferno which claimed the lives of over 70 people after a faulty fridge exploded inside one of the flats.

On Thursday (22.06.17), Glastonbury's Twitter account informed festival goers that the silence would be taking place.

They wrote: ''On Friday at 10.40am, there will be a minute's silence at the Pyramid to honour those affected by the recent events in Manchester & London. (sic)''

Glastonbury - which takes place at Worthy Farm, Somerset - will see Radiohead close the Pyramid stage on Friday after performances from the likes of The xx, Royal Blood, Major Lazer, Lorde, whilst Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran will headline the festival on Saturday (24.06.17) and Sunday (25.06.17) respectively.