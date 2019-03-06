'Boo'd Up' hitmaker Ella Mai will support Ariana Grande on the European leg of her 'Sweetener World Tour'.
Ariana Grande is ''honoured'' to have Ella Mai support her on the European leg of her 'Sweetener World Tour'.
The 'Boo'd Up' hitmaker ''cannot wait'' to join the pop superstar for the extensive run of dates, which begins with three nights at London's The O2 arena between August 17 and August 20, before wrapping in Zurich, Switzerland, on October 13.
Alongside the tour poster, Ariana tweeted: ''honored n excited to have the beautiful n talented @ellamai w us for the european leg of #sweetenertour (sic)''
And the rising R&B star re-tweeted her post, and added: ''I CANNOT WAIT'' with the heart emoji.
Before supporting the 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend' hitmaker, the 25-year-old singer - who is from London - will head out on her own debut headline run in the US, with fellow R&B star Mahalia and Victoria Monet playing select dates, which runs through much of April and May.
February saw Ella and DJ Mustard pick up a Grammy for 'Boo'd Up' for Best R&B Song, which was an overwhelming experience for the singer, who was going through a ''whirlwind of emotions'' after the big win.
She said at the time: ''I feel like I've dreamed of this moment since I was a little girl.
''And to do it with Mustard, as well, is incredible.''
Asked what she was lining up after picking up her first ever Grammy, Ella - who released her debut self-titled album in October 2018 to critical acclaim - replied: ''Honestly, I'm trying to get through tonight, and then I'll figure out what's next.
''I think there's just such a whirlwind of emotions going on right now, I just want to really live in this moment, and we'll think about tomorrow tomorrow.''
Ella supported Bruno Mars on his '24K Magic World Tour' in the run up to releasing her first record.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...