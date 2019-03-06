Ariana Grande is ''honoured'' to have Ella Mai support her on the European leg of her 'Sweetener World Tour'.

The 'Boo'd Up' hitmaker ''cannot wait'' to join the pop superstar for the extensive run of dates, which begins with three nights at London's The O2 arena between August 17 and August 20, before wrapping in Zurich, Switzerland, on October 13.

Alongside the tour poster, Ariana tweeted: ''honored n excited to have the beautiful n talented @ellamai w us for the european leg of #sweetenertour (sic)''

And the rising R&B star re-tweeted her post, and added: ''I CANNOT WAIT'' with the heart emoji.

Before supporting the 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend' hitmaker, the 25-year-old singer - who is from London - will head out on her own debut headline run in the US, with fellow R&B star Mahalia and Victoria Monet playing select dates, which runs through much of April and May.

February saw Ella and DJ Mustard pick up a Grammy for 'Boo'd Up' for Best R&B Song, which was an overwhelming experience for the singer, who was going through a ''whirlwind of emotions'' after the big win.

She said at the time: ''I feel like I've dreamed of this moment since I was a little girl.

''And to do it with Mustard, as well, is incredible.''

Asked what she was lining up after picking up her first ever Grammy, Ella - who released her debut self-titled album in October 2018 to critical acclaim - replied: ''Honestly, I'm trying to get through tonight, and then I'll figure out what's next.

''I think there's just such a whirlwind of emotions going on right now, I just want to really live in this moment, and we'll think about tomorrow tomorrow.''

Ella supported Bruno Mars on his '24K Magic World Tour' in the run up to releasing her first record.