A controlled explosion has been carried out near the venue where 19 people have died following an Ariana Grande concert.

The singer had just finished performing at Manchester Arena in north west England when an explosion took place in the vicinity, killing 19 people and injuring 50 others.

Police said in a statement on Twitter: ''There will be a controlled explosion in Cathedral Gardens shortly if you hearing anything don't be concerned (sic)''

A few moments after the tweet was posted, whilst reporters were updating on the incident live on television, a loud bang could be heard. It is thought this was the controlled explosion on a ''second suspect device''.

It comes after police confirmed 19 people died following the ''explosion''.

In a statement on Twitter, police said: ''Further details on the incident at Manchester Arena have now been released. Just before 10.35pm on Monday 22 May 2017, police were called to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena.

''So far 19 people have been confirmed dead, with around 50 others injured. This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise.''

A statement by the British Transport Police said the explosion happened ''within the foyer area''.

The statement reads: ''Officers are at Manchester Arena following reports of an explosion within the foyer area of the stadium at 10.30pm this evening.

''Emergency services are at the scene and we are working to establish more information regarding the explosion and will provide further updates as soon as possible.

''Please avoid the area whilst emergency services continue to respond to this incident. No trains or trams are running from Manchester Victoria station.''