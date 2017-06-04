Coldplay and Ariana Grande performed a rendition of Oasis' 'Don't Look Back In Anger' at the One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday (04.06.17).

The British rock group - comprised of Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion - took to the stage at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground to perform a rendition of the Manchester-based band's hit single for the victims of the terrorist atrocity which killed 22 people and left more than 50 injured after the 'Problem' singer's concert at Manchester Arena on May 22.

Ariana, 23, joined the band on stage for the track and sang along to certain lines as frontman Chris Martin told her it was time for the people of Manchester to ''sing for her''.

It wasn't the only collaboration of the night either, as earlier in the evening Ariana took to the stage with Black Eyed Peas to sing their hit single 'Where Is The Love?', and was joined by Miley Cyrus for a cover of Crowded House's 'Don't Dream It's Over'.

And the tearful brunette beauty was also joined on stage by the Parrs Wood High School Choir who helped her sing her song 'My Everything'.

The song opened with 12-year-old Natasha Seth performing an impressive solo, before Ariana walked onto the stage to take the young girl's hand and join in.

Elsewhere in the evening, Miley Cyrus took to the stage with Pharrell Williams to sing his hit track 'Happy', whilst Ariana's boyfriend Mac Miller joined the star for a rendition of their popular duet 'The Way'.

Other performers throughout the night included Niall Horan, Katy Perry, Little Mix, Robbie Williams, Take That, and Justin Bieber.

All net profits from the event are to be donated to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which was set up by the Red Cross.