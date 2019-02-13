Ariana Grande wrote three versions of 'thank u, next' because of her rollercoaster relationship with Pete Davidson.

The 'god is a woman' hitmaker penned a total of three versions of her hit album because at one point, they were broken up and another time they were planning to get married.

Speaking on The Zach Sang Show, she said: ''In my relationship by the time things were, like, up and down and on and off and so I didn't know what was gonna happen. And then we got back together and so I had to make a different version of it. And then we broke up again and so we ended up going with that version. There's a version where I was getting married. There's a version where I'm not getting married. There's a version with nothing, we're not talking about anything. But we all knew the first version was gonna be the version we ultimately went with ... I just wanted to cover all the bases.''

Meanwhile, ticket resale platform StubHub UK has seen a nearly 200 per cent increase of searches for Ariana tickets since her Grammys win on Sunday night (10.02.19), despite the fact she snubbed the ceremony. At the annual awards show, Ariana - who was meant to perform but decided not to in the end after falling out with the producer - picked up her first ever Grammy win for 'Best Pop Album' for 'Sweetener'.

The data released by StubHub UK also found that there was a 63 per cent increase in searches for Drake whilst Childish Gambino, a big winner at the Grammys, also saw a 55 per cent increase in searches. Shawn Mendes - who duetted with Miley Cyrus during the show - saw his searches on StubHub UK surge by 111 per cent.