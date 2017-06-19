Ariana Grande has written an emotional-filled letter to her Instagram followers after completing the European leg of her Dangerous Woman tour.

The 23-year-old singer thanked her fans for their loyalty and support they have shown her since the terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena on May 22, which occurred shortly after she'd performed on stage at the indoor venue.

She wrote: ''At the close of this European leg of my Dangerous Woman tour, I just wanted to thank you properly for the overwhelming love and support you've shown me, my crew, and each other during this challenging time. Spending this time with you this month has been so very healing and special! Thank you for being here.''

The chart-topping star also thanked her fans for the ''generosity'' they'd shown in relation to the One Love Manchester show, which was staged to raise money for the victims of the attack.

The event, which was held at Emirates Old Trafford, was attended by around 50,000 people and also featured performances from a number of big-name stars, including the likes of Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and Liam Gallagher.

In her Instagram message, Ariana wrote: ''Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generosity in supporting One Love Manchester and for helping the families as much as you possibly could. Thank you for bringing your absolute brightest, most passionate, contagious energy to these shows and for wiping my tears away. I'm immensely grateful!!!! I hope you can feel my love, wherever you are because I'm sending you all that I've got. See you so soon. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Ariana is set to become an honorary Mancunian on July 12.

The singer is to be recognised by the city after raising money for those affected by the terror attack, which left 22 people dead and more than 50 injured.

Manchester Town hall boss Sir Richard Leese recently said: ''We've all had cause to be incredibly proud of Manchester and the resilient and compassionate way in which the city responded to the terrible events of May 22 with love and courage, rather than hatred and fear.

''Ariana exemplified this response. I think many people would already consider her an honorary Mancunian, and we would be delighted to make it official.''