Ariana Grande has confirmed she is back in the studio.

The 24-year-old star revealed she is working on new music after responding to a fan account which had posted a ''very old or fake'' picture suggesting she was in the studio again.

In response, Ariana took a screenshot of the picture and wrote on her Instagram Stories: ''I'm pretty sure dis is very old or fake. If u wanted confirmation that I've been workin why didn't you just ask? (sic)''

She then shared an image of herself in the studio, followed by a short clip of herself working away on production.

In October, Ariana admitted she was keen to get back into the studio as soon as possible following her 72-date 'Dangerous Woman Tour'.

She said: ''I don't even want to go home and relax. At the same time, it [the tour] has been a lot emotionally. It's been very challenging for all of us involved.

''So it would be nice to really hold my loved ones close for a little while, stay home for a little bit.

''But knowing me, I'm going to be in the studio because I love it, and I want to create. I started an album already a year ago, over a year ago, but I want to keep creating, and it's not done yet. So I'm going to take my sweet ass time, so I'll be rested and ready to go again as soon as possible.''

Ariana's next record will be her fourth studio album, a follow up to last year's 'Dangerous Woman'.

Her debut studio album 'Yours Truly' dropped in September 2013 and her second record 'My Everything' arrived a year later.