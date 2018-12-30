Ariana Grande has wished her fans a happy 2019.

The 25-year-old pop star has taken to her Twitter account to extend her best wishes for next year to her 59.8 million followers on the micro-blogging platform.

Ariana tweeted: ''i hope next year is beautiful for u (sic)''

The brunette beauty has endured a particularly turbulent time in 2018, which has included her high-profile split from 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson and the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller in September.

Despite this, Ariana has also enjoyed considerable success in 2018, including the launch of her much-discussed 'Thank U, Next' music video.

Following its release, Reese Witherspoon thanked Ariana for paying homage to 'Legally Blonde' in the video.

The award-winning actress took to her Twitter account to show her appreciation for Ariana, whose video for 'Thank U, Next' sees the chart-topping pop star imitate the character of Elle Woods from the hit movie series.

Alongside an image of herself and Ariana dressed as Elle, Reese wrote on the platform: ''Thank u, next [clapping emoji] [love heart emoji] @ArianaGrande #ElleWoodsForever (sic)''

Ariana subsequently reached out to Reese on Twitter, admitting she tried to distinguish her look from that of the movie.

And she also thanked Reese for her kind words.

Ariana wrote: ''omg we tried to put our own twist on it so legal wouldn't come for us but THANK U. this is the biggest honor. love u more than words. [love heart emoji] (sic)''