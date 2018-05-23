'No Tears Left To Cry' star Ariana Grande shared a video of fans in Manchester singing her emotional hit -inspired by the terror attack at her show in the city last year - and said she wishes she was with them.
Ariana Grande wishes she'd been with her fans in Manchester on the anniversary of the terror attack and her concert in the city.
The 'No Tears Left To Cry' star shared an emotional video of fans singing her hit - written after the terror attack at her concert on May 22 2017 which saw 22 people lose their lives - and shared a poignant message of support.
Tweeting alongside the clip, she wrote: ''so wish i were there with u all today. u have no idea. love you so v much. (sic)''
The singalong came after a day of events to mark the first anniversary of the horrific event, including a service at Manchester Cathedral - including a one-minute silence observed across the UK - and a gathering in the city on Tuesday evening (22.05.18).
Ariana had previously taken to social media earlier in the day to voice her support for her fans in Manchester.
Along with a bee emoji, which is a symbol of the North West England city, she wrote: ''love u v much
''thinking of you all today and every day [bee] I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day (sic)''
Meanwhile, her manager, Scooter Braun, shared a picture of the cover of Tuesday's (22.05.18) Manchester Evening News newspaper, which featured a heart made of bees and the names of the victims, and wrote on Instagram: ''Never forgotten. Forever honored. [bee] #onelovealways (sic)''
