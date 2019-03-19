Ariana Grande will keep her ''iconic'' look for her 'Sweetener World Tour', according to her stylist Law Roach.

The 25-year-old songstress kicked off her much-anticipated tour at the Times Union Centre in Albany, New York on Monday night (18.03.19), and the 'God Is A Woman' hitmaker has kept her ''over-the-knee boots'' and ''ponytail'' because it's completes her onstage persona and allows her to ''own'' the stage.

Speaking to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, Roach said: ''Ariana Grande is absolutely iconic. The ponytail is iconic. The A-line skirts are iconic. The over-the-knee boots are iconic. For me, it's a formula to play with.

''[The look is] authentic to her, she owns that space and I don't think she should change or try to change to please anybody. She owns the ponytail. If you put that silhouette behind a screen and backlit it, everyone in the world would see that and say, 'That's Ariana Grande.' And that's powerful!''

''I can't tell you too much about it. I can tell you that I've never seen Ariana this excited. She's in a place now that she's never been as a woman, as a human, as a musician, as an artist.''

The 'Thank U, Next' chart topper took to her Instagram after her opening night and posted a video of her performing her track 'Successful', whilst thanking her fans for for their ''love'' and continuous support.

She said: ''mhmm my mind is all over the place and v emotional. thank u. i don't know what i'm posting rn tbh. at all. i'll hit u tomorrow bc.... tonight was too much. thank you thank you thank you. i love you. and i yeah. i love this song @pharrell. i love u @alfredoflores.(sic)''