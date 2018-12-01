Ariana Grande was determined to have Kris Jenner star in her 'Thank U, Next' music video.

The showbiz matriarch makes a cameo appearance in the 'Mean Girls'-inspired scenes in the much-discussed new video, and Hannah Lux Davis, who directed the pop star's video, has revealed Ariana was the driving force behind Kris' appearance.

Hannah said: ''She is obviously the cool mom, right? Everyone knows here. She's the ultimate cool mom.

''When you're Ariana Grande, you can get just about anybody ... I actually don't know [how she reached out to get Jenner in the video].''

Hannah and Ariana, 25, spoke about potential cameos prior to the shoot, and the brunette beauty was eager to have Kris on board.

The director explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''We were talking about cameos. We were like, 'Oh my god, we have to get Kris Jenner!' She was the one really steering that.''

Hannah also hailed Kris' on-set performance, describing the 63-year-old reality TV star as a true ''pro''.

She shared: ''She knows what she's doing. She was fearless.

''She knew that this role was fun, and you can't take yourself too seriously ... she got right into the role real fast.''

Kris takes on Amy Poehler's role of Regina George's mother in the video as she films Ariana and the rest of The Plastics performing a sexy dance routine while wearing Christmas-themed outfits.

At the end of the video, Kris is sat in her seat and tells the girls: ''Thank you, next. B**ch!''

After the video premiered, Kris took to her Twitter account to quote a line from the 2004 comedy movie, which starred Lindsay Lohan, Tina Fey, Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried.

She wrote: ''I'm not a regular mom, I'm a cool mom. [winking emoji] (sic)''