Ariana Grande has kept her tour dates closer to home to help with her mental health.

The '7 Rings' hitmaker has responded to fans questioning her decision to announce new US tour dates - including four back-to-back Florida shows - without adding more European dates and though she's ''excited'' about getting out of the US, she admitted she isn't currently ''capable'' of performing any more shows than are already scheduled.

She explained on Twitter: ''The truth is: european leg is going to be a big step. I'm really excited about it and grateful to do it! ''But since you're asking, this is simply the best i'm capable of at this time and keeping me closer to home for a majority of the dates is what's best for my health rn. love u! (sic)''

The 25-year-old star added that it's ''the best'' she can do at the moment, and she said she's thankful for her fans for ''understanding the pace'' she's setting for herself.

She tweeted: ''Thank u ! i'm very excited about them tbh. doing the best i can do for right now and so grateful for my health and for this chapter and for my fans for supporting and understanding the pace i'm moving at. soooo grateful for u. thank u. (sic)''

While Ariana admitted she was trying to find a balance between her passion for live music and ''self preservation'', she insisted she is still ''playing it by ear'' and taking each decision as it comes.

She wrote: ''As of right now, this is it. But i'm kind of excitedly playing it by ear and seeing how it goes you know? being 100% transparent.

''I'm like so enjoying it right now, but baby steps. who knew we'd end up doing 9 months of shows. it's been a blessing for sure. (sic)''

Earlier this year, Ariana said that whilst making music is ''healing'', she can't say the same for performing it over and over again.

Responding to a fan who wrote ''Music is your therapy and I love seeing it heal you'', she said in a tweet which was later deleted: ''Making it is healing. Performing it is like reliving it all over again and it is hell.''