Ariana Grande wants to get back to the studio as soon as possible.

The 'One Last Time' hitmaker has just wrapped up her Dangerous Woman Tour and plans to spend some time with her family and friends for a short while before she gets working on her next LP.

Speaking about her plans for her time off, she told Billboard: ''I don't even want to go home and relax. At the same time, it [the tour] has been a lot emotionally. It's been very challenging for all of us involved. So it would be nice to really hold my loved ones close for a little while, stay home for a little bit.

''But knowing me, I'm going to be in the studio because I love it, and I want to create. I started an album already a year ago, over a year ago, but I want to keep creating, and it's not done yet. So I'm going to take my sweet ass time, so I'll be rested and ready to go again as soon as possible.''

Meanwhile, Ariana heaped praise on her passionate fans after she wrapped up her 'Dangerous Woman Tour'.

She wrote: ''Issa wrap. ‪i will missssss u all and this tour very very much. thank you for your energy. for celebrating us, each other and yourselves at these shows each night. for giving life to our art and for living the message of this tour every day. Thank you to my DWT family. you are such. a. gift. to. my life. It's been such an honor and I'm so inspired by each of you. (sic)''

Ariana had a tough time on her Dangerous Woman Tour after a terror attack after her show at Manchester Arena, north west England in May left 22 people dead and many more injured.