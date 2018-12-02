Ariana Grande wants Kris Jenner and her own mother to become real-life best friends.

The 25-year-old pop star asked Kris, 63, to make a cameo appearance during the 'Mean Girls'-inspired scenes in her 'Thank U, Next' music video, and Ariana has revealed she relished the experience of working with the showbiz matriarch.

Asked what it was like to work with Kris, Ariana wrote on Twitter: ''so fun. she was so full out and nice to everybody and i want her and my mom to be besties. they were so cute interacting. just two adorable, powerful, pink & black dots before my blurry, excited eyes. (sic)''

Kris takes on Amy Poehler's role of Regina George's mother in the video as she films Ariana and the rest of The Plastics performing a dance routine while wearing Christmas-themed outfits.

At the end of the video, Kris is sat in her seat and tells the girls: ''Thank you, next. B**ch!''

And Hannah Lux Davis, who directed the pop star's video, recently revealed Ariana was the driving force behind Kris' appearance.

Hannah said: ''She is obviously the cool mom, right? Everyone knows here. She's the ultimate cool mom.

''When you're Ariana Grande, you can get just about anybody ... I actually don't know [how she reached out to get Jenner in the video].''

Hannah and Ariana spoke about potential cameos prior to the shoot, and the brunette beauty was eager to have Kris on board.

The director recalled: ''We were talking about cameos. We were like, 'Oh my god, we have to get Kris Jenner!' She was the one really steering that.''

Hannah also hailed Kris' on-set performance, describing the 63-year-old reality star as a true ''pro''.