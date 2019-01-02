Ariana Grande plans to stay single in 2019.

The 25-year-old pop star recently took to Twitter to shoot down any rumours she is dating anyone, joking she'll be alone forever.

Responding to a fan, who asked: ''Who is Ariana dating NOW?!'', the 'No Tears Left to Cry' hitmaker replied: ''spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it's no one. please refer back to this tweet for future questions. (sic)''

The brunette beauty endured a particularly turbulent time in 2018, including her high-profile split from 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson and the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller in September.

Taking to the micro-blogging site recently, she wrote: ''Farewell 2018, you f***.

''I hope this new year brings you all much laughter, clarity and healing.''

On New Year's Eve (31.12.18), the 'Dangerous Woman' singer encouraged her 59.9 million followers to ''continue to take care'' of themselves and others, adding that she values her online relationship with her fans.

She wrote: ''my timeline is beautiful rn. proud of u all and the human beings you're growing into. happy nye ! continue to take care of / celebrate each other the way you always do. happy to know u thru the internet & have u in my life. our relationship is real and important to me. love u (sic)''

Meanwhile, Pete recently revealed his reaction to being name-checked in Ariana's song about her exes, 'thank u, next'.

Whilst doing stand-up at Boston's Wilbur Theater on December 31, he quipped: ''Here's the thing about the breakup song.

''Usually breakup songs you know who it's about but you don't really know.

''That G named all of us. Bam. She named all of us. And then, tells us, 'yeah, he has a big d***.'''

His line in the song goes: ''Even almost got married. And for Pete, I'm so thankful.''

Ariana had previously revealed that her ex-lovers, including dancer Ricky Alvarez and rapper Big Sean, had been sent the song to listen to before it was released.

She said: ''They heard it before it came out.''