Ariana Grande has urged her fans to ''protect their peace and energy''.

The 'god is a woman' hitmaker took to social media to share a sweet message to her 150 million followers as she told them not to ''run themselves to the ground and exhaust themselves''.

In a video posted to her Instagram story, she said: ''Hi everyone! I'm in L.A. I just finished my first 10 shows on tours and I'm rehearsing for Coachella and getting ready, but I just wanted to say hi and remind you guys to protect your peace and your energy and to not forget to take care of yourselves and protect your space, because we have a lot of work to do here and a lot of family and friends and love and important s**t to take care of. I just want to make sure you don't run yourself to the ground and exhaust yourself. And remember to protect your energy and do things that are good for you. And that you are loved and not alone. You deserve the best there is, and I love you. I have a lot of f***ing followers and it's weird, so if I can use that to spread any kind of positivity or light, I just wanted to send it your way. Remind you life is beautiful if you allow to be and if you put your energy in the right place. So here I am, reminding you.''

Ariana had previously thanked her fans for always being there for her in a series of posts to her story.

The '7 Rings' hitmaker wrote: ''U make everything better. thank you for your energy. truly. I love y'all, so much. u have no idea how much y'all help me / how happy u make me. sharing a state / this life with y'all is so beautiful. thank u so much for being here. and for reminding me why i am too! (sic)''