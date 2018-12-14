Ariana Grande urged Kanye West and Drake to ''behave'' amid their squabble on Thursday (14.12.18).

The 25-year-old pop star took to her Twitter account to tell the high-profile rappers to suspend their dispute as she and Miley Cyrus were preparing to release new music.

She wrote: ''guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y'all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that'd be so sick thank u (sic)''

Miley then replied to Ariana's tweet, saying: ''Didn't they hear the news ?! War IS over ! Thank you , next! (sic)''

And Ariana responded: ''period. (sic)''

Ariana - whose new track 'Imagine' is from her album 'Thank U, Next' - explained via social media that her latest record is about ''pretending'' a relationship ''never ended''.

Miley, on the other hand, has released a cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's iconic single 'Happy Xmas (War Is Over).

Earlier on Thursday, Kanye opened up about his feud with Drake on Twitter.

The outspoken rap star shared a screenshot of a text message he had received which said Drake had filed a ''clearance request'' for 'Say What's Real', a song from his 2009 mixtape 'So Far Gone', which was produced by Kanye.

The 'Heartless' rapper then went on to accuse Drake of avoiding him, but also taking underhanded shots at him at the same time.

He wrote alongside the screenshot: ''This proves s**t faker than wrestling

''Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths (sic)''

Kanye, 41 - who is married to Kim Kardashian West - then claimed he'd been trying to meet with the 'God's Plan' rapper for ''six months''.

He said Drake had ignored him, even though he was still speaking to his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, as well as Travis Scott - who is dating Kim's sister Kylie Jenner.