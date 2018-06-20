Ariana Grande has unveiled her Nicki Minaj collaboration 'The Light Is Coming', and revealed her upcoming new album 'Sweetener' will be released in August.

The two stars have teamed up on the track - which is available now to stream and download - which sees the 24-year-old singer bring the fire with her lyrics.

She belts out: ''Ah, gonna break that s**t down, you don't wait until they wait another round. Ah, guess you're way above it now, and that's your way to love it now.''

Although fans were already expecting the new song to drop - a music video is set to follow with director Dave Meyers (Missy Elliot, Kendrick Lamar, Katy Perry) at the helm - Ariana has also given a big update on her upcoming LP.

The follow-up to 2016's 'Dangerous Woman' is now available for pre-order, with a confirmed release date of August 17.

Along with a link for the record, the star's online store has been updated with fresh merch to promote it, including t-shirts with the album and single artworks.

The exciting news comes after the star told a fan that ''life's too short to be cryptic'' about her romance with new fiancé Pete Davidson.

Ariana made her comments after some fans seemed concerned over her plans to include an interlude on her new album 'Sweetner' which would be dedicated to her future husband.

One follower wrote: ''Girl we know you love him but are you dumb,'' to which the 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker simply replied ''nah''.

And then when another follower replied to her saying: ''u really don't give a f**k do u sksksks (sic)''

Ariana then responded: ''forreal. the truth is i been the f**k thru it and life's too short to be cryptic n s**t about something as beautiful as this love I'm in. so [pete] it is. (sic)''