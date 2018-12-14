Ariana Grande has unveiled her new song 'imagine'.

The 25-year-old singer dreams of the perfect romance on her new track, which is the second single off her upcoming new album.

She sings on the track: ''Click, click, click and post / Drip-drip-dripped in gold / Quick, quick, quick, let's go / Kiss me and take off your clothes / Imagine a world like that / Imagine a world like that / We go like up 'til I'm 'sleep on your chest / Love how my face fits so good in your neck / Why can't you imagine a world like that? / Imagine a world.''

And it is not clear which ex-boyfriend Ariana is referring to, but she ''knew he was perfect after the first kiss''.

She shares: ''Knew you were perfect after the first kiss / Took a deep breath like, 'Ooh' / Feels like forever, baby, I never thought that it would be you ... / Baby, direct it, name in the credits / Like the movies do.''

Ariana previously explained how ''failed relationships'' will be the focus of 'imagine', and it will be about the ''denial'' she has faced in her life, while her recent track 'thank u, next' was about ''acceptance''.

She wrote: ''A lot of this album mourns failed yet important beautiful relationships in my life (as well as celebrates growth / exploring new independence) but for those of you asking about imagine: i would say if 'thank u, next' = acceptance... 'imagine' = denial. hope that makes sense ...

''Kind of like... pretending it never ended. denial. but i look forward to you hearing it and having your own experience with it. You may take away something totally different and specific to your life! love u. (sic)''