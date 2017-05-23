Ariana Grande has reportedly returned to the United States after a terror attack killed 22 people at her concert on Monday evening (22.05.17).

The 'Into You' hitmaker had just finished her performance at Manchester Arena when an explosion happened in the foyer of the venue in north west England, causing multiple casualties and leaving over 50 people injured.

Ariana has now returned to the United States to be with her family and was greeted by her relatives when she touched down in Boca Raton, Florida on Tuesday (23.05.17).

A source told People magazine: ''It's so, so sad. She loves her fans and is absolutely crushed and devastated as you can imagine. She can't believe this happened. She just wants to be with her family and loved ones right now.''

It comes after the singer admitted she had been left ''broken'' by the tragic events that unfolded.

She posted on Twitter: ''broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. (sic)''

Whilst manager Scooter Braun added in a statement ''Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack.

''We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.''

It is thought Ariana has indefinitely suspended her world tour following the tragedy whilst some musicians have cancelled their own gigs as a mark of respect to the victims.