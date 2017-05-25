Ariana Grande has been left ''traumatised'' after the suspected terrorist attack which left 22 people dead and more than 50 injured at her concert in Manchester earlier this week.

The 23-year-old singer had just left the stage when a suspected nail bomb was detonated by a suicide bomber at the Manchester Arena on Monday (22.05.17), and although the star has been left shaken by the tragedy, sources say her focus is ''less about her own state'' and more about ''how she can help'' the victims.

An insider told People magazine: ''[She's] traumatised. Right now, her main headspace and focus is the victims and how she can help. It's less about her and her own state, and it's more about them. She's alive, she's safe. This isn't about her -- it's about the victims.''

It was previously reported the 'Side To Side' singer had been in touch with the families of those who lost their lives in the attack, and has reportedly offered to cover the cost of laying their loved ones to rest.

According to an Ariana Grande update account on Twitter - which goes by the username @ArianaDailyWW - the brunette beauty has ''reached out'' to those involved.

They tweeted on Tuesday (23.05.17) night: ''News on Ariana: Ariana has reached out to the families who's loves ones died last night....she is gonna pay for the funerals! (sic)''

The news has yet to be confirmed by Ariana or her team, but the report comes after the brunette beauty said she was left ''broken'' by the tragic events.

She tweeted on Monday night: ''broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Ariana - who returned to the US shortly after the tragedy - has suspended the rest of her world tour in order to ''pay proper respects to those lost'' in the terror attack.

Her management said in a statement: ''Due to the tragic events in Manchester, the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost. The London O2 shows this week have been cancelled as well as all shows through June 5 in Switzerland.''

''We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together. Thank you.''