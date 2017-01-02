Ariana Grande plays a part in the 'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' mobile game.

The 'Dangerous Woman' hitmaker will appear in the next series dressed in a black latex bunny costume and she functions by signing and casting spells in the role playing game.

The brunette beauty is thrilled to have been invited to portray a character and cannot ''contain'' herself with excitement.

Taking to Instagram to share a picture of what looks like a board meeting for the new app, she wrote: ''pretty lil thing holds her own in a room of men in suits I'm SO so excited to finally share that I'll be featured in FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS *crying*

check out my character in the game, it's the cutest thing i've ever seen in my entire life and i'm so excited and in love with it i cannot contain myself. #FFBEWW (sic)''

The RPG game is free for Android and Apple phone owners and includes the characters Cloud, Squall and Noctis from previous instalment 'Final Fantasy XV'.

It comes after the 23-year-old singer revealed she was left feeling ''sick and objectified'' after an encounter with a male fan.

In a lengthy note to her fans, she spoke about a fan she had met whilst out with her boyfriend Mac Miller, and how he told the rapper he could see him ''hitting that'' in reference to Ariana, which she says left her feeling ''hurt''.

The note read: ''went to pick up food with my boyfriend tonight and a young boy followed us to the car to tell Mac that he's a big fan.

''He was loud and excited and by the time M was seated in the drivers seat he was literally almost in the car with us. I thought all of this was cute and exciting until he said 'Ariana is sexy as hell man I see you, I see you hitting that!!!'

''*pause*

''Hitting that? The f**k??

''This may not seem like a big deal to some of you but I felt sick and objectified. I was also sitting right there when he said it. (?)

''I've felt really quiet and hurt since that moment. Things like happen all the time and are the kind of moments that contribute to women's sense of fear and inadequacy. I am not a piece of meat that a man gets to utilize for his pleasure. I'm an adult human being in a relationship with a man who treats me with love and respect.

''It hurts my heart that so many young people are so comfortable using these phrases and objectifying women with such ease.

And the 'Side to Side' singer went on to state the she spoke out about this example in particular as she feels the need to ''share and be vocal'' so that acts such as this one don't continue.

She wrote: ''I felt like speaking out about this once experience tonight because I know very well that most women know the sensation of being spoken about in an uncomfortable way publicly or taken advantage of publicly by a man. We need to talk about these moments openly because they are harmful and they live on inside of us as shame. We need to share and be vocal when something makes us feel uncomfortable because if we don't, it will just continue. We are not objects or prizes. We are QUEENS. (sic)''