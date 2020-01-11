Ariana Grande is to perform at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

The '7 Rings' hitmaker will take to the stage at the music ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26, 2020 after the controversy at last year's event when she dramatically pulled out from performing after claiming the producers tried to ''stifle her creativity and self expression''.

Taking to Twitter, she shared: ''see you jan 26 #GRAMMYs @cbs @recordingacad (sic)''

Ariana is nominated in five categories during this year's ceremony including Album Of The Year, Best Pop Vocal Album for 'thank u, next', Record Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for '7 Rings' and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for 'Boyfriend' with Social House.

Last year, the 26-year-old singer claiming producers of the event refused to allow her to show her ''creativity'', despite her offering up ''three different songs'' that she could perform.

Posting pictures from an article which included an interview with Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich in which he claimed Ariana couldn't ''pull something together'' in enough time, the '7 Rings' hitmaker wrote on Twitter: ''mhmmm here it is ! 'too late for her to pull something together ... i've kept my mouth shut but now you're lying about me. i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more. i offered 3 different songs. it's about collaboration. it's about feeling supported. it's about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it's just a game y'all.. and i'm sorry but that's not what music is to me. (sic)''