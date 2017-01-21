The 23-year-old took to Instagram on Friday (20Jan17) to announce she would be joining the worldwide march, held in protest of Donald Trump's presidency, alongside her mother Joan, and grandma Marjorie.

"I'm so excited to march with these two incredible ladies tomorrow!" the Bang Bang hitmaker captioned a sweet snap of the three of them together. "I can't wait to share this #womensmarch with the strongest women in my life and with all of the other strong, beautiful, unique, empowered, brilliant, amazing women out there who are marching as well!"

Ariana has yet to confirm if she'll be marching in Washington, D.C., where the main protest is being held, or one of the other marches across the U.S.

Ariana has been spending quality time with her family recently, and shared some heartwarming snaps on social media. "Three grandes to go please," she jokingly captioned a shot of her cuddled up to Joan and Marjorie.

The Women's March on Washington will raise awareness to support women, minorities and the LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Queer) community throughout Trump's administration.

Other stars confirmed to take part in the D.C. march include America Ferrera, Katy Perry, Amy Schumer, Julianne Moore, Zendaya, Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Aduba, Patricia Arquette, Cher, Scarlett Johansson, Debra Messing, and Frances MCDormand.

Talk show host Chelsea Handler and filmmaker Ava DuVernay will lead a sister protest at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Saturday, while similar marches will take place across the world, including in London.