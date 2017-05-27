Ariana Grande's benefit concert is set to take place in Manchester on June 4.

The 23-year-old singer has vowed to return to the city where 22 of her fans were killed and over 50 injured following a terrorist attack at her concert last week and plans are reportedly in place to stage the concert early next month.

A source told TMZ that Live Nation will produce the benefit gig and Ariana and her manager Scooter Braun have been reaching out to a number of high-profile stars, asking them to perform at the show.

A venue has not yet been revealed but it will not be held at Manchester Arena, where the terrorist attack took place, just after Ariana had finished performing to 21,000 fans.

The star immediately flew home to the US following the atrocity but has revealed plans to return to the city to meet those affected and raise funds for the victims and their families.

In a lengthy Twitter post, she said: ''My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones.

There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way.

''The only thing we can do now is choose how we let this affect us and how we live our lives from here on out.

''I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families. I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester. I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed.''