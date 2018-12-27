Ariana Grande is reportedly in talks to headline Manchester Pride in August next year.
Ariana Grande is set to headline Manchester Pride 2019.
The 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker is reportedly in talks to return to the Northern English city for the first time since staging the One Love Manchester concert in June 2017 - which she organised to raise money for the victims and families of those affected by a terrorist attack at her concert at the Manchester Arena in May that year - to perform at the annual event on Sunday, August 25, on its 25th anniversary.
A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Manchester holds a very special place in Ariana's heart and she's made it clear she wants to do whatever she can for the city.
''She was in talks to perform at Manchester Pride this year but unfortunately they just could not make it work due to various reasons down to space and security. But the council and Ariana were so eager to make it happen, they have picked up conversations for 2019 and it is now looking like she will headline the Sunday evening.
''It is going to be really special if it does work out, particularly given how much Ariana means to everyone in the city.''
Event organisers are said to be planning to make next year's Pride ''radically different'' to previous years, and the Friday-Monday celebrations are moving to a new venue, despite traditionally being staged in the city's 'gay village' around the Canal Street area.
The news comes after the 25-year-old pop star omitted the city from her 'Sweetener' world tour dates, but later promised something ''special'' for Manchester.
Ariana - who is an honorary citizen of the city - posted on Instagram: ''We are planning a special show.
''We need a bit more time getting things together before we can announce that date but we are of course coming and we love you.''
