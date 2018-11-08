Ariana Grande jinxed herself with 'No Tears Left To Cry'.

Since releasing the emotional track - which was penned after the horrific Manchester terror attack at her show in the UK city in 2017 - the 25-year-old star has suffered both the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and her recent breakup from fiancé Pete Davidson, and she has hinted at the irony of the song's title.

Taking to social media, she tweeted: ''Remember when i was like hey i have no tears left to cry and the universe was like HAAAAAAAAA bitch u thought (sic)''

Ariana has had a tough time over the past three months, and she recently told her followers on Twitter that she has been relying on therapy to help her get through.

One fan commented after hearing her new single 'thank u, next' and said: ''who is ariana's therapist and are they accepting new clients (sic)''

She responded: ''lmaoaoo this is funny as f**k but in all honesty therapy has saved my life so many times. if you're afraid to ask for help, don't be. u don't have to be in constant pain & u can process trauma. i've got a lot of work to do but it's a start to even be aware that it's possible. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Ariana was said to be left ''really hurt'' earlier this month after Pete, 24, made a joke about their split on 'Saturday Night Live'.

The comedian appeared on the show in a skit alongside musician Maggie Rogers, to whom he introduced himself and then immediately asked if she wants to get married.

A source said: ''She wasn't amused by Pete's jokes at all. They made an agreement that they would not address their relationship or discuss it after they split up. He violated that agreement and it really hurt her.''

Shortly after the 'Saturday Night Live' skit aired, Ariana took to Twitter to seemingly blast Pete.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''For somebody who claims to hate relevancy [you] sure love clinging to it huh (sic)''