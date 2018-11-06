Ariana Grande credits therapy with ''saving [her] life so many times''.

The 25-year-old singer has been going through a tough time lately after the tragic death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller in September, and the end of her engagement to Pete Davidson in October, and has now told her followers on Twitter that she has been relying on therapy to help her get through.

One fan commented on her new song 'Thank U, Next' - which mentions a few of her past partners including Pete, Mac, Big Sean, and Ricky Alvarez - by writing: ''who is ariana's therapist and are they accepting new clients (sic)''

And the 'No Tears Left to Cry' hitmaker then responded: ''lmaoaoo this is funny as f**k but in all honesty therapy has saved my life so many times. if you're afraid to ask for help, don't be. u don't have to be in constant pain & u can process trauma. i've got a lot of work to do but it's a start to even be aware that it's possible. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Ariana was said to be left ''really hurt'' earlier this month after Pete, 24, made a joke about their split on 'Saturday Night Live'.

The comedian appeared on the show in a skit alongside musician Maggie Rogers, to whom he introduced himself and then immediately asked if she wants to get married.

A source said: ''She wasn't amused by Pete's jokes at all.

''They made an agreement that they would not address their relationship or discuss it after they split up. He violated that agreement and it really hurt her.''

Shortly after the 'Saturday Night Live' skit aired, Ariana took to Twitter to blast Pete.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''For somebody who claims to hate relevancy [you] sure love clinging to it huh (sic)''