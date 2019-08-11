Pop star Ariana Grande has thanked her record label for showing faith in her over the last eight years.
The 26-year-old singer - who is one of the world's best-selling pop stars - has taken to Twitter to thank Republic Records, hailing the company for supporting her since she signed with the label eight years ago.
She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''signed to
@republicrecords
eight years ago today and released my debut album six years ago ... [stars emoji] thankful for my republic family and deeply proud of every project we've released together. music is the most special thing in the world. thank u for believing in me and my voice. (sic)''
And Republic wasted little time in replying to Ariana's original message.
The company tweeted: ''So honored to be family! We couldn't be more proud of your growth & dedication. All the love in the worldddddd [love heart emojis] (sic)''
Meanwhile, Ariana recently claimed she ''didn't know'' Pete Davidson.
The 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker embarked on a whirlwind relationship and engagement with the 'Saturday Night Live' comic - who she split from in October after five months together - last year but she's admitted their romance was ''highly unrealistic'' and simply an ''amazing distraction''.
She said: ''My friends were like, 'Come! We're gonna have a fun summer [in New York.]' And then I met Pete, and it was an amazing distraction. It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn't know him.
''I'm like an infant when it comes to real life and this old soul, been-around-the-block-a-million-times artist. I still don't trust myself with the life stuff.''
