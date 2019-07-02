Ariana Grande says her fans have shown her she isn't ''alone''.

The 25-year-old singer's album 'Thank U, Next' has become the only platinum selling album of the year so far, and she has opened up about how much the support of her fans means.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Holy s**t. so incredibly grateful. thank you so much listening and for loving something that was quite hard (but also v fun at times) to make....

''Thank you for showing me that i'm not alone in the events that have caused me pain and that it's okay to share and open up sometimes.

''I appreciate you all so much and am endlessly grateful for the consistent love and support you've shown me and this project. i love youuuuuuu. thank you. (sic)''

Her post comes after the 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker deleted an Instagram Story post congratulating Scooter Braun on his acquisition of Big Machine records.

Ariana seemingly withdrew her public show of support for her manager after Taylor Swift complained she felt ''grossed out'' knowing the music mogul - who she accused of ''bullying'' her - now owns her master records after his takeover and claimed she never got a chance to buy them herself.

In her original post, Taylor was ''sad and grossed out'' by the takeover of her former label but she hopes by speaking out, she will help others ''learn about how to better protect themselves in a negotiation''.

She concluded: ''Thankfully, I am now signed to a label that believes I should own anything I create. Thankfully, I left my past in Scott's hands and not my future. And hopefully, young artists or kids with musical dreams will read this and learn about how to better protect themselves in a negotiation. You deserve to own the art you make. I will always be proud of my past work. But for a healthier option, Lover will be out August 23. Sad and grossed out, Taylor (sic)''

Former Big Machine Records boss Scott Borchetta has disputed her account and insisted she was offered a new record deal which would have given her back all her ''assets'', including the master recordings and implied she knew about the deal before it was announced, something which the 'Bad Blood' hitmaker's representative later insisted wasn't the case.