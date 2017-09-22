Ariana Grande has heaped praise on her passionate fans after she wrapped up her 'Dangerous Woman Tour'.

The 'Problem' singer kicked off the long run back in February in Arizona, and it came to an end on Thursday night (21.09.17) in Hong Kong, and afterwards she thanked everyone who has supported her in a heartfelt message on Instagram.

She wrote: ''Issa wrap. ‬ ‪i will missssss u all and this tour very very much. thank you for your energy. for celebrating us, each other and yourselves at these shows each night. for giving life to our art and for living the message of this tour every day.

''‪Thank you to my DWT family. you are such. a. gift. to. my life. It's been such an honor and I'm so inspired by each of you. (sic)''

The 24-year-old beauty - who stunned the entire world when she organised a star-studded charity concert at Lancashire Cricket Club's Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England in June after her show at Manchester Arena was targeted in a terror attack, which saw 22 people die and thousands left injured, in May - also said how grateful she was for anyone who attended a show, or kept up with the tour online, and said she was going to ''miss'' them tremendously now it's all over.

She continued: ''Thank you to everybody that attended one of these shows and to everybody that couldn't but watched the videos religiously online and joined us from home. we felt your love too every night.‬

''I hope this has made you feel something beautiful or has impacted your life the way it has ours. ‬ ‪i'm gonna miss the f**k out of you for a lil while.‬ ‪you are very loved. ‬ ‪I'm going to go to sleep now bye. [sic]''