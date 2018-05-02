Ariana Grande teared up as she reflected on the Manchester terrorist attack nearly a year on.

The 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker got emotional as Jimmy Fallon praised the star for being ''so strong'' and returning to the city for the One Love Manchester benefit concert, only a few weeks after the devastating events of May 22, which saw 22 killed and more than 100 injured after a bomb went off in the foyer of Manchester Arena.

Jimmy told her: ''I haven't seen you in over a year probably and I haven't seen you since the tragic events that happened in Manchester. I know it's just tough for everybody, tough for fans and tough for you, and I know you haven't done any interviews, and I understand that. I just wanted to say thank you so much for coming on the show and for being strong and for entertaining and for showing up and going back to Manchester and doing a benefit. I thought that was awesome of you. I just think you're so strong and so cool.''

Ariana was moved by Jimmy's comments, telling him as she co-hosted The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon: ''Thanks, thank you.''

The 24-year-old singer's manager Scooter Braun previously revealed she ''cried for days'' after her concert was targeted by a suicide bomber last year.

Scooter said: ''When she found out that fans of hers had died she was so sad. She cried for days, she felt everything - every face they announced, every name, she wore on her sleeve. Every bit of emotion because that's who she is. After the first family I had to help her, she was distraught and I was lost. It was beyond tough. But every single time we got down we reminded each other we get to go home. Our loved ones are still going to be there. That mother is never coming home, that daughter is never coming home, that son is never coming home, that dad is never coming home.''