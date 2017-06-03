Ariana Grande surprised some of her injured fans at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital on Friday (02.06.17).

The 23-year-old singer has returned to the city to stage a benefit concert for the victims of the terror attack at her concert at Manchester Arena on May 22, in which 22 people died and over 50 were injured, and she surprised some of her youngest fans with a hospital visit.

One fan was 10-year-old Jaden Farrell-Mann, who suffered fractures to both of her legs and has a number of shrapnel wounds.

Jaden's mother Sharon told the Manchester Evening News: ''Jaden was just sat there watching TV and she walked in.

''She was absolutely amazed. It was a complete surprise. She has a big smile anyway but it got even bigger, Ariana gave her a hug and a kiss, she was in awe.

''It was absolutely fantastic to see, she was so happy.''

Her father Peter wrote on Facebook: ''This means more to us than all the amazing things people have done this week.

''So happy she came I could burst. Never seen Jaden so happy; even cried again myself.''

And Jaden - who has undergone two operations since the attack - wrote on social media: ''I got to meet my queen today. Love you Ariana Grande.''

Ariana brought presents for the youngsters and doled out hugs and autographs and posed for pictures.

Ariana will host the One Love benefit concert at Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground this weekend, to benefit those affected by the tragedy.

She will be joined by a host of stars including Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, One Direction star Niall Horan, Take That and Usher.