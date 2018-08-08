Ariana Grande injured her hand while filming scenes for 'Carpool Karaoke'.

The 25-year-old singer has called herself an ''idiot'' on social media after she managed to damage her right hand, but she still relished the experience of shooting the segment with TV host James Corden.

Ariana initially wrote on Twitter: ''y'all i love @jkcorden (sic)''

And James responded: ''This has made my day. The #CarpoolKaraoke we just shot might be one of my favorite ever! I can't wait for you to see it. @ArianaGrande is the real deal. (sic)''

Ariana subsequently posted a shot of her injured hand to her Instagram Stories, but she's insisted she still loved shooting 'Carpool Karaoke'.

She wrote on Twitter: ''i've ...... never had more fun (sic)''

And later, Ariana added: ''that was the best day ever @JKCorden thank you so much to you and your incredible crew and band and writers ! sm fun. can't wait for y'all to seeeee what we been up to. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Ariana recently laughed off rumours that Nicki Minaj deliberately delayed releasing her album in order to go head-to-head against her own.

The chart-topping singer took to Twitter to reveal that she and Nicki have already discussed the fan speculation, and they've both been happy to brush it aside.

She wrote on the micro-blogging website: ''me n nicki laughed at dat (sic)''

The duo are frequent collaborators and Nicki also took to her own account to heap praise on Ariana.

In response to Ariana's tweet, Nicki wrote: ''I love this woman. Can't wait for the fans to benefit from all the hard work on both ends. We love your passion. You guys will be VERY happy. Trust. That's all I'll say [winky face enoji] (sic)''