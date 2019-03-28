Ariana Grande has admitted the first few years of her career were ''really hard'' on her mental health.

The 'Thank u, Next' hitmaker has thanked her fans for being supportive of her spate of ''random, impulsive and excessive'' music releases but admitted not sticking rigidly to a traditional schedule of bringing out new songs and having to promote them have made her feel ''much more connected'' and given her a new lease of life.

She shared a post on Twitter which read: ''Just saying. Thanks for being supportive of my random, impulsive and excessive music releases.

''The first few years of this were really hard on my mental health and energy.

''I was so tired from promo trips and was always losing my voice and never knew what city I was in when I woke up.

''It was so much. It was worth it and i am grateful for everything i learned and accomplished when I did things that way, of course.

''But I just feel so much more connected now and yeah... If I feel like I'm able to make special things with my incredible friends quickly, why not share them right away?

''It's a very dope feeling and has breathed so much air back into my lil lungs. (sic)''

The 25-year-old singer - who has released two albums, 'Sweetener' and 'Thank U, Next' since August 2018 and six singles over the last year - admitted she has found it more ''authentic and rewarding'' to bring music out on her own terms.

In response to a fan praising her for making the ''best decision'' she's ever made, she replied: ''It feels sm healthier & sm more authentic & rewarding. regardless of the outcome, i prefer this bc it's real & feels happy. no games

''I love music. i love the ppl i make it w. these past few months made me fall in love w this job all over again. so thank u sm for being down.''

And the '7 Rings' hitmaker is now planning to bring forward the release of her collaboration with Victoria Monet.

She tweeted: ''Man, let's drop it tomorrow night. Seven rings is about to be number one for eight weeks and the album might go back to no. 1 too..(sic)''