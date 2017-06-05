Ariana Grande and her fellow One Love Manchester performers have soared to the top of the iTunes charts.

The 23-year-old singer's re-release of 'One Last Time', which has been made available to fans to raise money for the victims of the Manchester terror attack, which left 22 dead and over 50 injured, has topped Apple's chart, followed swiftly behind by the original version of the song, which has placed fourth.

Justin Bieber - who also performed at the event - makes an appearance at number two, featuring in Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's track 'Despacito', which has gained international recognition and stormed the charts in recent weeks. Performer Niall Horan's 'Slow Hands' takes third place whilst the Black Eyed Peas' 'Where Is The Love', Coldplay and the Chainsmokers' 'Something Just Like This' and Liam Gallagher's 'Wall of Glass' - all performed at the concert on Sunday evening (04.06.17) - are at fifth, sixth and seventh respectively.

Oasis' 'Don't Look Back In Anger' - which has become a poster song for the solidarity of Manchester following the terror attacks - has climbed to eighth in the charts whilst Coldplay's 'Fix You' and Oasis' 'Live Forever' reached ninth and eleventh in the chart.

Five more of Ariana's songs are now back in the top 40 including 'Break Free', 'Side To Side', 'My Everything', 'The Way' and 'Be Alright' whilst 'Dang!' by Mac Miller - which Ariana performed alongside her rapper boyfriend at the concert - is at number 36.

'Don't Dream It's Over' by Crowded House - which was covered by Miley Cyrus and Ariana on the night - has now climbed up to 42 in the iTunes charts whilst 'Hide and Seek' by Imogen Heap has made it into the top 50 too.