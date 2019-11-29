Ariana Grande spent Thanksgiving with both of her parents for the first time in 18 years.

The 26-year-old pop star celebrated the annual national holiday in the United States and Canada on Thursday (28.11.19) with her mother Joan an father Edward Butera - who divorced in 2003 - and couldn't resist documenting the special occasion on her Instagram.

The '7 Rings' hitmaker shared a photograph of her posing with her parents and she captioned it: ''first thanksgiving with both of my parents in 18 years ! (sic)''

Ariana hasn't always had a close relationship with her father as she revealed back in 2014 that the pair fell out in 2013 but she didn't want to divulge at the time what caused the fight.

She explained: ''It's private ... It took me so long to be okay with it. The thing that got me there was embracing the fact that I am made up of half my dad, and a lot of my traits come from him. So much of me comes from my father and for so long, I didn't like that about myself. I had to accept that it's OK not to get along with somebody and still love them.''

However, the pair seemingly patched things up shortly after her revelation as three months later Edward said seeing Ariana makes ''everything better.''

He wrote at the time: ''Had the best time ever last night with Family last night. It's amazing how seeing Ariana makes everything better - we are all blessed to have you. Love Daddy.''

Last year, the 'Bang Bang' hitmaker referenced Joan and Edward's split in her hit song 'Thank U, Next.'

She sang: ''One day I'll walk down the aisle holding hands with my mama. I'll be thanking my dad, 'cause she learned from the drama.''