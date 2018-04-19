Ariana Grande's new single left a listening party in floods of tears.

The 24-year-old singer's new track, 'No Tears Left to Cry', has been inspired by the terrorist attack that hit her concert in Manchester, North West England, last May, and left 22 people dead, and at an exclusive preview for the track, the powerful tune reportedly left the group of around 20 ''hysterically crying''.

According to The Blast, the listening party was held in London and consisted of hand-selected people including members of the BBC and Radio One, the station which will debut the track on Friday (20.04.18).

The song isn't all about the tragic bombing, but the lyrics allude to the incident ''in such a perfect, powerful way''.

A source told the website: [Several people] openly wept at how she alludes to the bombing and how incredible the song is.''

The 'Dangerous Woman' hitmaker has worked with Max Martin, Savan Kotecha and Pharrell Williams on her upcoming new album, which is said to be made up of a host of deeply personal songs, which are inspired by the events and experiences that have affected her over the past two years.

The terrorist attack left Ariana heartbroken by the atrocity and drove her to organise the One Love Manchester concert - which took place just a few weeks later - to raise money for the victims and their families and featured performances from the world's biggest pop stars, including Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Take That, Justin Bieber and Liam Gallagher.

The tragedy has also brought about a political awakening in Ariana and although she has kept a fairly low-profile ever since wrapping her tour, the singer did perform her track 'Be Alright' at the March for Our Lives pro-gun-control rally in Washington D.C. in March, and she made an appearance at a benefit concert in Charlottesville, Virginia, last September, following a white nationalist rally in the American city.