Ariana Grande thinks her singing talents are a ''gift''.

The 26-year-old pop star - who is one of the world's best-selling musicians - has taken to Twitter to express her gratitude for her singing abilities, revealing it makes her ''heart feel better''.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''i can't express how free n full singing makes me feel. i've been feeling so anxious lately n it all kinda lifts off when i sing. i like ... forgot. makes my heart feel better. i'm grateful for this gift or whateva. it's comforting bc no one can take it away from me ever. (sic)''

Earlier this month, Ariana thanked her record label for showing faith in her.

The '7 Rings' hitmaker went on Twitter to thank Republic Records, hailing the company for supporting her since she signed with the label eight years ago.

Ariana wrote: ''signed to

@republicrecords

eight years ago today and released my debut album six years ago ... [stars emoji] thankful for my republic family and deeply proud of every project we've released together. music is the most special thing in the world. thank u for believing in me and my voice. (sic)''

And Republic wasted little time in replying to Ariana's original message.

The company tweeted: ''So honored to be family! We couldn't be more proud of your growth & dedication. All the love in the worldddddd [love heart emojis] (sic)''